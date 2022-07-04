FCTA pulls down illegal structures on Gwarinpa road corridor

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

After months of serving valid quit notices on violators, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Monday stormed the Gwarinpa District, demolishing multiple illegal structures said to have been built on road corridors.

The illegal structures used for both residential and commercial purposes occupied a large chunk of the major interchange linking Gwarinpa to Karasana and Kafe Districts.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Attah Ikharo who led the team said reclaiming the road corridors within the districts had become very important to the administration.

According to him, while there are plans by the Administration to execute the road projects within that corridor, there was need for all environmental nuisances to be cleared.

He said; “There is excessive encroachment on the road corridors and there have been too much reports of criminal activities.

“We marked this place two years ago, remarked it last year, it was also marked again in May this year.

“It is sad that the people waited after these markings and warnings. The only structures that will not be touched here, are the ones belonging to indigenous people”.