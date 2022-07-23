By Joy Mazoje

It’s the 4th graduation ceremony of Fas Track International Schools Festac Town, Lagos.

The ceremony was earlier warmed up by the kindergarten pupils as they gave an exceptional presentation and the parents, teachers and school mates applauded them on their performances.

As the event went on, the primary 5 pupils were not left out as they wowed the audience with their motivational poems as they made the audience understand that graduating from the primary section into secondary is only but a way where dreams to be achieved are birthed.

The pupils appreciated the directors of the school Mr & Mrs. Tom Obaseki and the teachers for their patience and tolerance in nurturing them all through their years in school and thanked them for being part of their journey and helping them grow.

Mrs. A.A Obaseki who is the director of Fas Track International School welcomed all distinguished well-wishers, parents and staffs of the school for their love and appreciated the secondary school students as well.

The primary school’s orchestra team was not left out as they graced the ceremony with an outstanding performance of the legendary hit song “Iwe ki ko, layi ti e ko and many more” as the college orchestra band did justice to the famous “Que cera cera,” “Alone” and “Ise ko le baje o” and other classics.

However, the handing over of prefect badges was done by the electoral committees of the primary and secondary school, he gave them some accolades for job well-done throughout their one year in office from 2021-2022 session.

Mrs. Tare Cynthia Akhare, took the audience through the schools presentation of certificates and gifts to the pupils and students accordingly from kindergarten through primary to secondary class of 2022.