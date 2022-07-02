By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the inhumane treatment of Nigerians in Morocco by the country’s policemen, as appeared in a widely circulated video on social media.

Fani-Kayode made the condemnation in a pre-recorded video he shared via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He has indicted the African Union and the Nigerian government of being complicit for being silent on the attack on Nigerians and compatriots from other Sub-Sahara Africa.

The former Minister expressed worry that Nigerian government officials in Morocco were making what he described as spurious defense of the the actions of the Moroccans.

He noted that bottom line of the issue was that Nigerians were being treated as animals, which is not acceptable.

He said, “Our brothers from the Sub Sahara African black African brothers were beaten like dogs, some killed, some beaten into a coma and some tortured. They beat our people, they strip them bare, they toss them around like Sallah rams and Christmas turkeys.

“2000 African youths lying on the floor, sea of bodies and they proceeded to beat them and torture them in the sun like animals. That’s what the Moroccan subjected our people to.

“Sadly, it doesn’t stop there, it gets worse and it goes much further.

“The truth is there’s a policy that has been adopted between the European Union – that is Southern countries in the European Union, Spain, France and those countries on the Mediterranean and the North African countries including Morocco, Tunisia, Libya,” he said.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain had earlier condemned murder of 43 people and abduction of 4 Chinese in Shiroro, Niger state on Thursday.

In a condolence message tweeted via his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode said, “My commiserations to Gov. Sani Bello and the people of the state. May the souls of those killed RIP, may those that were abducted be freed and may the terrorists be brought to justice.”