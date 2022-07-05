By Miftaudeen Raji

A disturbed fan of Tottenham Hotspur in a viral video on social media on Tuesday was seen burning his Christian Eriksen jersey shortly after the player verbally agreed to join Manchester United.

The fan, who destroyed his old ‘Eriksen 23’ jersey, after which he posted the video on Twitter, is just one of the many fans who were disappointed by Eriksen’s decision to join United.

He stated that Eriksen has gone to a rotten United team for money using the dollar bag emoji.

After setting the jersey on fire, the fan who identifies as @THFC11111 on Twitter described himself as “A man of my word.”

Criticizing Manchester United fans, he said, “United fans thinking it’s about them (as always) why would we start a rivalry with your dead club when we are so much better?”

While he referenced the move of former Tottenham striker, Dimitar Berbatov to Old Trafford, the fan said, “A lot of people are saying this. I’m fine with Berba going to United. At the time Tottenham were a team who constantly finished between 8th – 15th and Manchester United won trophies every year. I didn’t begrudge Berba and I still don’t.”