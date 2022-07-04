By Gabriel Olawale

United States-trained doctor of nursing practice and dedicated gospel minister, Charles Vumomse widely known as Vumomse, has called on nations of the world to remain faithful to God in order to bring an end to crisis rocking humanity.

The musician, who made the call as he released his latest song titled “Faithful God”, said that humans had drifted away from God’s command and that was why there were so many problems in the world today.

According to the artiste signed to Solid Rock Entertainment, his latest single was meant not just to showcase the power of God but also draw nations closer to Him in a bid to end global challenges like the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Monkeypox outbreak and other viral diseases.

Vumomse said, “God is always with us and will bring us through every calamity and hardship if we remain faithful and process these difficulties correctly.

“As we seek to become faithful and joyful stewards, it is fundamental that we first understand God’s ownership of all things.

“Nations around the world must move closer to God and remain faithful to Him in order to end the many problems being witnessed today.”

“Faithful God” was produced by Sunny Pee while Fiston (Thirty 6 Vision Studios), directed the video of the track.

A gifted gospel minister, who has worked with several top stars around the world, Vumomse received ample recognition for his work in 2014 when his album titled “Rakata” was nominated for the All Africa Music Award.

He has gone on to release several hit tracks that have made him a household name in the gospel category of the music industry.