Maritime alternative to dversifying nation’s economy

By Godfrey Bivbere & Idrisu Yakubu

The Chairman of the 16th Maritime Seminar For Judges, Bode Rhodes Vivour has said that an independent judiciary which gives fair and transparent judgement within reasonable time limits, will encourage foreign and local investments in Nigeria.

According to him, “A strong and independent judiciary which decisions are rendered fairly transparently within reasonable time limits and in accordance with international recognized norms, and encourages foreign as well as local private sector investment.

“The seminar provides a specialized forum for the judicial officers to be equipped with requisite skill and knowledge as a means to an efficient and effective judicial resolution of maritime causes. The judiciary, as we all know, is the lifeline of democratic societies.

Read Also:

Maritime Security: NIMASA advocates creation of a local Committee

‘Why changing CJN will not change Nigeria’s judiciary’

Women protest gender imbalance in reconstituted transport, maritime sector boards

“Judiciary’s importance pertains to the political and social life of the people and acts as a catalyst for economic change and development of a nation.

“An effective judicial system is a key pillar of an efficient economy and plays a vital role in a nation’s economic performance.

“I commend the organizers of this seminar for the need to strengthen and boost the capacity of judicial officers in the area of maritime law.

“The law is witnessing economic downturn occasioned by the pandemic and no stone should be left on top in ensuring the recovery and strengthening of global economy.

“The maritime sector constitutes a vital sector of any economy blessed with maritime resources the industry recognized globally as one with enormous potential for facilitating and maintaining development.

“When properly harnessed, the sector has the best alternative in diversifying the economy for example, from oil to a more diverse economy. The sector has potential for employment creation, improving security promoting investment, and is a versatile tool’’.

In his remarks, Executive Secretary of the NSC, Emmanuel Jime, thanked participants and the organisers for their time and efforts invested in the success of the event.

Vanguard News Nigeria