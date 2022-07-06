By Fortune Eromosele

The Chairman of Millennium Group of Companies and the CEO of Muna Real Estate Limited Eze Munachino Obinna has received an honorary doctorate degree from the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management & Politics in Ghana an International/Professional Institute that is a sole and legitimate partner of CIPAM CONSULT in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement released by his Executive Assistant, Okonkwo Cynthia on the 29th of June 2022.

The honour was bestowed on him on behalf of the International Governing Council and Board of Trustees of the CIPRMP Ghana. Eze Munachino was selected unanimously as one of the “Outstanding and Exemplary Professional Personalities” to be Prestigiously Decorated with a ‘DISTINGUISHED DOCTORATE HONOR’ of this International Institute (2022 HALL OF FAME).

He was also awarded with the “CORPORATE LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD” as a WORLD CLASS PROFESSIONAL, FRONTLINE CONSTRUCTION EXPERT, EXCEPTIONAL ENTREPRENEURIAL PERSONALITY, A MOST DISTINGUISHED ADMINISTRATIVE TRAILBLAZER, ICONIC NATION BUILDER AND ASTUTE MANAGEMENT TECHNOCRAT.

According to the institute, this “DOCTORATE AND CORPORATE LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE RECOGNITION AWARD” bestowed on Munachino is as a result of his unique and exceptional role in Nigeria’s socio-economic development and in prudent management of National resources towards sustainable Nigeria.

They added that his impressive, excellent, enviable and incorruptible landmark of accomplishments in development and advancement of the multi-Nigerian socio-economic sectors coupled with his humanitarian services and real estate development has been recognized by the International institute.

“His empowerment schemes towards alleviating the youths and underprivileged across various ethnic divides is also greatly commendable we are very proud of your exemplary leadership integrity & uncommon professional track records which is indeed very phenomenal in Nigeria and also on the Global Stage.

However, he bagged another award of recognition as the most pragmatic CEO of the year.

This award comes barely a month after the just concluded Real Estate Formula 1.0 Conference hosted by Eze Munachino.

He delivered the largest real estate conference in Africa to enlighten, educate and change the mindset that people have about money and real estate investments/investing regardless of the field, to train and certify a large number of real estate investors.

In view of his epoch-making Honor, the Governing Council of the Institution has appointed two Executive Directors from the Head Office Ghana/ Nigeria, they were be led by the Vice President of the Institute to pay him a state visit for this prestigious Fellowship Investiture/ceremony on Wednesday 6th July, 2022, At the Millennium Group office in Coal City Garden Estate, Enugu Nigeria.

This is indeed an astounding achievement for the visionary leader as he adds another remarkable feather to his cap.

