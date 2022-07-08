File: For illustration purpose

By Jimitota Onoyume

A tank farm has reportedly gone up in flames in Ifie community, Warri south local government area, Delta state, causing multiple explosions.

Vanguard gathered that the incident which occured this night caused panic in the area as the explosions sent panic among residents.

There are over two tank farms operated by different major petrol marketers in the area.

Meantime, Chairman of the local government area, Dr Michael Tidi in a statement called for calm in the community and other adjourning areas, saying the situation had been brought under control.

He also appealed for timely interventions by relevant government agencies .

Vanguard gathered that fire fighting vehicles had mobilised to the area to address challenges

It could not be confirmed at press time if there was any death or casualty from the explosions.