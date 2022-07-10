By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 general elections, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Kashim Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Recall Tinubu had earlier submitted Kabiru Masari’s as a place holder to meet the July 15 required deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for political parties to submit the final names of their presidential candidates and running mates.

Tinubu had been speculated to have narrowed down his running mate options to either Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State or his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN has earlier reported that Shettima would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari, leader of the party, in his homestead, Daura, Katsina State on Sunday.

Here are the things you need to know about, Shettima, the new running mate of Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate:

Personal life:

Born 2 September 1966, Shettima, 55, is a politician, who hails from Maiduguri, Borno State.

Education:

Kashim attended Lamisula Primary School in Maiduguri from 1972 to 1978; Government Community Secondary School, Biu in southern part of Borno State from 1978 to 1980; transferred to Government Science Secondary School, Potiskum (now in neighbouring Yobe State) where he completed his secondary education in 1983.

He holds a Degree (BSc) in Agricultural Economics from University of Maiduguri in 1989.

Shettima obtained a master’s degree (MSc) in Agricultural Economics in 1991 at the University of Ibadan to join the University of Maiduguri as a Lecturer with the Department of Agricultural Economics and served in the academia from 1991 to 1993.

Early career:

Shettima moved into the banking sector and was employed by (now defunct) Commercial Bank of Africa Limited as head of accounts unit at the bank’s office in Ikeja, Lagos State from 1993 to1997.

In 1997, Shettima moved to the African International Bank Limited as a Deputy Manager and rose to become a Manager in 2001. In 2001, he moved to the Zenith Bank as head of its main branch in Maiduguri, where he rose to become aSenior Manager/Branch Head; Assistant General Manager (AGM)/Zonal Head (North-East), Deputy General Manager/Zonal Head (North-East).

Shettima exited Zenith Bank as a General Manager in 2007 following his appointment as Commissioner for Finance in Borno State.

He worked with the Commercial Bank of Africa as an Agricultural Economist at its Ikeja Office, Lagos State (1993-1997) and later became deputy manager and manager at the African International Bank Limited, Kaduna Branch (1997–2001).

Shettima was appointed Deputy Manager/Branch Head of the Zenith Bank’s Maiduguri Office in 2001, becoming General Manager five years later. In 2007, he was appointed Commissioner of the Borno State Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

He later became Commissioner in the Ministries of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Education, Agriculture and later Health under his predecessor as Borno Governor Ali Modu Sheriff.

Political profile and timelines:

A Muslim politician from the Kanuri tribe, Shettima is a former governor of Borno state current Senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District.

Shettima served governor of Borno State between May 2011 – 29 May 2019.

Shettima, who preceded by former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff, was succeeded by his preferred candidate Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

He served as Commissioner in 5 Ministries from 2007 to 2011; He was Commissioner of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs (2008); Education (2009); Agriculture and Natural Resources; and finally to the Ministry of Health from where he contested the Governorship in 2011 which he won under the platform of the now defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP and was inaugurated on May 29, 2011.

Shettima won reelection in 2015 under the All Progressives Congress, APC and was unambiguously chosen as Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, an umbrella body of Governors in the 19 States located in northern Nigeria. He has so far been driving key changes in the affairs of the forum with focus on promoting northern unity and reviving ailing industries belonging to northern States.

In February, 2019, Shettima became the winner of the Borno Central Senatorial District election, thereby replacing Senator Babakaka Bashir.

Prior to his announcement as Tinubu’s running mate, Shettima was the Director-General of Tinubu Campaign Organisation.

Fighting insurgency:

As Governor of Borno State, Shettima managed challenges arising from the Boko Haram insurgency after assuming office in 2011.

With the approval of the National Security Adviser and the Nigerian Army in 2013, his government formalized establishment of youth volunteers called the Civilian JTF.

Shettima facilitated reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of victims with focus on expansion and remodeling of existing schools and the building news boarding primary and junior secondary schools to cater for over 50, 000 unaccompanied orphans whose parents were killed by insurgents across the 27 local government areas of the State.

Awards and honours:

Governor Kashim Shettima’s leadership credentials have attracted positive recognition within and outside Nigeria.

Governor Shettima emerged the 2014 Governor of the Year (Leadership Newspapers), Governor of the Year, 2015, (Nigeria Union of Journalists, national body); Governor of the Year, 2015 (NewsWatchTimes Newspapers); Governor of the Year, 2015 (Vanguard Newspapers); Governor of the Year, 2016 (Tell Magazine); 2017 Zik Prize for Leadership; Kaduna NUJ Award for courage and exceptional leadership (2017), FCT NUJ Merit Award for exceptional Leadership, 2017.