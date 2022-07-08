Ereyitomi

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development, NDDC, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as he marks his 63 birthday anniversary.

Ereyitomi in his congratulatory message to the Executive Governor of Delta hails his consistency in championing the development of the state through his administration’s SMART agenda spreading even development across Delta State, lifting numerous Deltans and its residents out of poverty through various skills acquisition programs.

He described the celebration of Dr. Okowa as triple, noting that as Governor of Delta State, PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, and Chairman South-South Governors Forum as divinely arranged by God for better successes to come ahead, he appreciated God for the feat granted the Governor for Delta progress.

The Federal lawmaker on behalf of his Warri federal constituents congratulated Governor Okowa, saying they are proud of him, he wished him well as he celebrates his born day.