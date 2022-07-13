…launches Cyber Hygiene App

July, Ibadan Nigeria; Leading Web and app agency, Epower.ng, has affirmed its commitment to building a safer internet space for all and sundry. This commitment was made at the Internet safety awareness training held for teachers in Ibadan. The training themed ‘How teachers can defeat cyber bullying using the Cyber Hygiene app’ sensitised teachers from selected secondary schools in Ibadan on the dangers and management of cyber bullying in the classroom.

Bullying has evolved from the days of after school fistfights. In keeping pace with today’s technology, it has gone cyber. According to a google survey in 2018, Cyberbullying has been considered to be the number one classroom safety problem. Its prevalence has affected the learning environment and has been linked to teen depression, low self esteem and tragedies of suicide amongst young people.

Commenting at the event, the founder and chief executive officer of Epower.ng, Olugbenga Ogunbowale, said “We are delighted to embark on this sensitisation exercise to enlighten teachers and curb the menace of cyberbullying in schools. As part of the efforts to reduce this menace, Parents and teachers need to know what to look out for to identify signs of cyberbullying. Beyond identifying it, we also need to equip these stakeholders on how to prevent cyberbullying and what appropriate action to take if they encounter it”

“Cyberbullying menace knows no race, colour, gender, age, and geography; and therefore, requires innovative ways by parents, teachers, schools, and the society to tackle it. The launch of Cyberhygiene App will make it possible to sensitise and guide teenagers on how to tackle, address and prevent the criminal act of cyberbullying.” He added.

According to Olugbenga, the app is easy to use and contains games, spelling bees, videos, transcripts of lessons and other interactive features that will enable students and young people to learn about internet safety while having fun. He added that the app will also motivate students to be digitally literate, since it involves the use of smartphones and digital contents.

The Internet safety awareness training was organised by Epower.ng with support from Impact Amplifier and Google. Epower remains committed to building websites and apps that contribute to the digital and social growth of Nigeria.