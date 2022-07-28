By Juliet Umeh

Off-grid, pay-as-you-go, PAYGo, solar home systems, ENGIE Energy Access, has launched MySol Academy in Nigeria for capacity building.

MySol Academy is a strategic learning initiative that improves the technical and behavioural capabilities of its staff by equipping them with vital skills to become future business leaders.

The Managing Director of the company in Nigeria, Mr. Bankole Cardoso, said that a total of 25 members of it’s staff have been trained in first cohort. And the

participants cuts across its key departments and units in Nigeria.

He explained that experienced facilitators were drawn from within the company to teach on the core areas of the business across sales, operations, marketing, business development, finance among others.

He said: “At ENGIE Energy Access, the development and growth of our staff is a key priority, and MySol Academy is one of the ways in which we are meeting this objective.

“Attracting and retaining the best talents is pivotal to our continuous delivery of life-changing, affordable, reliable and sustainable energy solutions with exceptional customer experience, hence why we invest in training our employees as we value them as the best asset that any organization can have and be proud of.”

Apart from the participatory learning that the students experienced, they also had projects where they had come up with solutions for existing business challenges within the ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria business and take the role of the management team

Also speaking, Head of Human Resources of the company, Oluwatoyin Williams-Edem, said: “I am excited at the success of this first edition of the MySol Academy and much more delighted because the students at the academy were able to come together to proffer solutions to strengthen some of our business processes and own the execution.

“This is the goal of the academy, to raise the future leaders of our business, and what better way to do this than to allow them to bring solutions to our business challenges after such a period of learning. I’m certain that we will see them deploy what they have learnt in their day-to-day jobs, and our customers will be better for it.”

Williams-Edem also added that the company will still have two more cohorts before end of year.

