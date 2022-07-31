By Funmi Komolafe

Glory be to God that has kept us till today, the last day in the month of Perfection.

The greatest testimony we have is life. God kept us alive so that we would have the opportunity to testify to his glory.

After all, the Bible tells us Ecclesiastes 9 vs. 4: (KJV) “ For to him that is joined to all the living there is hope: for a living dog is better than a dead lion”.

Brethren, get ready for a new beginning. After perfection, new things begin to manifest and everyone will see it. You won’t have to announce it people will see you at another level.

Brethren, we cannot live in this world without challenges. If we do not have challenges, many of us will not believe in God. This is one of the reasons many Africans who live abroad rarely find time to worship God. Life is so easy for them but unknown to many of them; there are spiritual battles that physical comfort cannot resolve.

Back to our main focus which is child -bearing.

We have often said that the one that has a challenge must cry to God and not to man. Even if God would use man to help you, you need to cry to God first.

Rachael cried unto man and no baby came but when she cried unto the Lord, an answer came.

Genesis 30 vs. 1 &2 ( NIV): “ When Rachael saw that she was not bearing any children, she became jealous of her sister. So she said to Jacob, “ Give me children, or I’ll die!”.

That was the voice of a desperate woman.

See her husband’s reply in verse 2 : “ Jacob became angry with her and said, “ Am I in the place of God, who has kept you from having children?”.

But let’s look at how Isaac, the father of Jacob handled delay in child bearing concerning his wife Rebekah.

Genesis 25 vs. 21 ( NIV) : “ Isaac prayed to the LORD on behalf of his wife, because she was barren, The LORD answered his prayer and Rebekah became pregnant”.

Brother, when last did you pray for you wife? Sister, when last did you get your husband to pray along with you?

Have your forgotten the promise of God in Matthew 18 vs. 20 : “ For where two or three come together in my name, there I am with them”.

Who are the two that can come together better than a husband and wife?

Brethren, it is high time you found time to pray together as a couple.

Sisters, you know how to get whatever they want from your spouse, so why not use that God given talent to get him to pray along with you?

You need to cry to God yourself because God has already promised you that he would answer you.

Jeremiah 33 vs. 3: “ Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know”.

These words confirm that God is ever ready to answer those who call unto him.

I’ll share with you the story of a lady who was barren for about 15 years, while waiting she went from one church to another. The more she prayed, the more her in-laws, made moves to throw her out of her matrimonial home.

Of course, she didn’t know the plans against her. As she continued to pray, she attended a programme where God said through the man of God, “ I will send you help”.

Indeed help came. God directed a man of God to move his ministry from Ibadan to Lagos because He heard the cries of many women waiting on the Lord and he wanted to give them children.

That was how Laughter Foundation Ministry came to Lagos. Of course, the woman didn’t know anything about the relocation order that God gave his servant.

She continued to pray, then in one of her dreams, she saw a man of God dressed and preaching in Agbada. It was not long after that, a friend who was also waiting on the Lord, invited her to Laugher Foundation Ministry.

To the glory of God, as I speak today, the woman they planned to eject from her matrimonial home is now a mother of children including a set of twins.

Sisters, cry to the LORD for help.

The problem with us is that many of us attend church services but we fail to pick the particular Word that God sends to us.

Inability to pick the Word prolongs a challenge.

Failure to pick your Word in a sermon, is like a student that fails to study. Such a student is not likely to pass an exam. When you pick your word and pray with it, your Spirit man picks it up and the word becomes your light over darkness.

You need to ask the Holy Spirit to help you identify your Word when God sends it. God has many ways of giving you the word for your breakthrough.

It could be part of a message in church, the Holy Spirit may also whisper it to you in your dream.

May the Lord give you the grace to receive the Word for your breakthrough when it is released .

Many of us tend to depend on Pastors who are also human beings with challenges too.

A good Pastor will teach you how to pray and how to hear from God.

Don’t misunderstand me.

For stubborn challenges, you need the help of a truly anointed man of God but that doesn’t mean, you should not empower yourself spiritually with prayer, praise and thanksgiving.

If need be, fast along with your Pastor do so but when your Pastor fasts and prays and you do nothing, you may be unwittingly delaying the manifestation of your miracle.

If you find yourself in such a situation, its advisable you ask for the mercy of God.

Brethren, for every challenge, we need to wipe our tears of sorrow away with prayers.

God is able. The same God that answered Rebekah and Isaac is the same that you pray to, provided you seek the Lord diligently.

I have heard many testimonies of couples that went to Open Heavens House of RCCG to pray and God answered them.

Brethren, you need to be sure of the Anointing of the man of God that guides you is genuine.

It is well!

