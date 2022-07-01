By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has formally presented the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Umo Eno and his runningmate Senator Akon Eyakenyi to the party Caucus.

Emmanuel, who made the presentation during the Caucus meeting of the party Thursday evening charged the party Caucus to continue to remain united in action and commitment as the days ahead hold brighter promises for the party in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria in general.

The state publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Borono Bassey in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo disclosed that the deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo communicated the decision of the Caucus to accept the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate and his running mate.

Ekpo according to the statement lauded the partymen and women for the excellent choice, and expressed the optimism that the duo will lead other candidates of the party to resounding victory in the 2023 general elections

Bassey stated: “In keeping with the long-established practice of constantly meeting minds on important issues of National and State interest, today, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State held a Caucus meeting with the leader of the party and Governor of the state, His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel in attendance.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel commended the Caucus for the defining role they have continued to play in deepening the taproot of the PDP in the State and the nation, and galvanising the party for successive electoral victories.

“We must constantly work together to ensure that we continue to uphold the trust that millions of Akwa Ibom people have in the PDP.

“The party Leader also took time to brief members of the Caucus on important National and State issues, their implications for the growth and development of the State, the Nation, and the party.

“The highpoint of the Governor’s remarks was the formal presentation of winner of the recently held gubernatorial nomination, Pastor Umo Eno, alongside his running mate Senator Akon Eyakenyi to the caucus of the party”.

According to the statement the former Minister of Lands , Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien who also spoke at the meeting said the duo are eminent Akwa Ibomites capable of leading the state to a new era of development and progress.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Chairman of the PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan thanked the Leader of the Party, governor Udom Emmanuel and the entire Caucus for the robust cooperation the party has continued to enjoy from members, elders and Stakeholders.

Akpan also briefed the Caucus on the strides and aspirations of the party since he was called to serve as its state chairman in the last one year.

According to the statement, the PDP Governorship Candidate in his response thanked the Caucus and the entire PDP family in Akwa Ibom State led by Governor Emmanuel for finding him worthy to be the one to contest election and win as the next Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“May I, once again with all sense of humility, call on all Akwa Ibom people, including my dear brothers who are in court to challenge my candidacy to please shelve their grievances so that we can work together as a party in preparation for us to answer the patriotic call to build a prosperous and United Akwa Ibom State, which beckons on us in 2023”, It added.