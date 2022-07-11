By Gabriel Olawale

The Eko Heritage Awards, endorsed by the Lagos States Government, is an award show that celebrates individuals from different walks of life ranging from the cultural, fashion and media spheres. The award show was held on the 10th of July, 2022 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

The Awards which debuted in 2021 is known for identifying and celebrating individuals and organisations who have contributed to the advancement of Lagos State.

The guests at the award were thrilled with musical performances from Makayla Malaka, Bustapop, Yemilee and Adeyemi and his afrosonic band.

Some recipients of the awards included HRM Oba Olufolarin, Pharm. Hazmat Yusuf, Hon. Babajimi Benson, Makayla Malaka, Maria Chike Benjamin, Amb. Yeye Lara Fashola and many more.

The show also witnessed a beauty pageant, Miss Eko International, which was won by Miss Surulere.