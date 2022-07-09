Says recent security breaches vindicates his persistent outcry

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has called on Muslims in the country to pray for Devine intervention to end the worsening security challenges facing the country.

The Governor noted that recent happenings in the country had vindicated his ceaseless outcry and call on the Federal Government to be alive to its responsibilities to Nigerians by tackling the security challenge headlong in all honesty.

In his message to Nigerians, in commemoration of the year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration, the Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur sighted the recent terrorists’ attacks on Kuje prison and on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy which he described as “a national embarrassment” as clear indication that the nation had already been overwhelmed.

According to him: “The successful invasion of the Kuje Prison, right in the heart of the nation’s capital, Abuja by terrorists during which scores of inmates escaped unarguably vindicates my clarion calls on the federal government to wake up to its responsibilities and address the security threats gradually tearing the nation apart.

“They have in more than equal proportion ignored my calls. As it is right now, we are all endangered in this country and there is no hiding place for anyone. Everywhere, everyone is under attack. If the President’s convoy can be easily attacked by terrorists just the way l was attacked on my farm, then no where, no one is safe.”

Governor Ortom however expressed optimism that hope was not lost if all hands could be on deck to honestly address the challenges.

“Let me repeat myself. We can overcome these security challenges if the President and his cabinet are honest enough to stand up and do the right thing for this nation. If the President deicides today to end this insurgency, Nigeria will be free.

“But as it is right now, there’s no assurance that he is ready. Those he has placed incharge of the security architecture of this country are not sincere to him and to Nigerians.

“I want to therefore restate my call for the convocation of a national security summit where all stakeholders will be present to brainstorm and find lasting solutions to this insurgency tearing our nation apart. We cannot continue to live in perpetual fear in our fatherland.”

While urging the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Eld el-Kabir to fervently pray for Nigeria in distress, he called for religious harmony among various religious denominations and groups in the country.

The said on his part it was as a result of the determination of his administration to end the security challenges facing the state that he had continued to support all military and other sister security agencies despite the available meager resources.

He said the efforts of the conventional security agencies were being complimented by the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards to contain the security challenges in the state.

