Eguma

Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma was full of praises for his opponents Kano Pillars as well as his players after his side beat the Sai Masu Gida 1-0 to reach a record 74 points in Nigeria’s top flight.

The Pride of Rivers were confirmed as champions last weekend in spite of a loss to Nasarawa United but they never let their guards down despite Pillars’ stiff resistance in the MatchDay 36 game decided at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Pillars goalkeeper Joshua Enaholo especially was a stumbling block for Eguma’s wards, denying the hosts on a number of occasions but he could do nothing to prevent Ebube Duru’s 94th minute penalty.

While the win meant that Rivers United surpass their previous record created in 2011 as Dolphins (also with Eguma the head coach), it meant that Pillars remain above the relegation zone, only on goals difference.

Eguma felt sympathy for his opponents after the final whistle but congratulated his players for a job well done.

“It was a hard-earned victory for us and I must commend Pillars for their effort. They really did well to contain everything we threw at them and it almost paid off but for the last minute effort our boys made to get that penalty,” Eguma said.