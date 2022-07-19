.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah has told the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, of the continued support of the ministry to achieve its objectives.

Opiah gave the assurance at a maiden parley with the UBEC officials in the Ministry of Education Abuja, adding that in line with charge of duties at the disposal of the ministry, UBEC shall always get the desired maximum support for excellence.

The minister assumed office barely a month ago, informed the commission’s officials of total support from his office.

He said, “I assure you of my total support from the Ministry to enable UBEC sustain the gains made so far and move forward.

“We need the UBEC to be working for the future of our children. It’s a noble program the ministry must support to deliver”

Oprah commended the Commission for making its presence felt everywhere in the country, assuring that with improved commitment of states to the program , UBEC will do more for the good of the education sector of children in the country.

The minister craved for improved infrastructure at the schools and quality teaching staff for a better learning condition.

However, after listening to the details of commission’s operations from the UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Boboye, Rt Hon Opiah made a case for stiffer sanctions to erring states in terms of counterpart arrangements.

“I feel states will wake up to their responsibilities if sanctions affect them” , he added.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr Boboye who came with top officials from the commission, briefed the new Minister on the operations of UBEC including challenges and prospects.