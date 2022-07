Member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen is dead.

Idehen was said to have died on Friday morning, after battling a yet to be known ailment.

Disclosing this to newsmen, Spokesman of the House, Rep Benjamin Kalu, said the cause of his death was not yet known to the House.

He was aged 52 and a member of the People’s Democratic party (PDP).