The police have have rescued Rev. Fr Luigi Brena, an Italian, who was abducted along Ogunwenyi, Usen community in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Jennifer Iwegbu, confirmed this in a statement on Monday, saying three of the suspected kidnappers were shot dead.

She revealed that 64-year-old Brena was kidnapped on Sunday evening.

Recall that before Brena’s abduction, gunmen kidnapped two Catholic priests around Ehor and Iruekpen communities along the Benin-Auchi Expressway.

The abducted clergymen who are yet to regain freedom are Reverend Father Udo Peter of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Uromi, and Reverend Father Philemon Oboh of St. Joseph Retreat Centre, Ugboha in Esan South East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

She explained that police operatives attached to Iguobazuwa Division were alerted of the incident on Sunday at about 5:45 pm and immediately trailed the suspected kidnappers to their camp.

The command’s spokesperson said the suspects opened fire on them after which the police swiftly responded.

“The superior firepower of the police operatives neutralised three of the kidnappers while the rest escaped into the forest with various degrees of gunshot injuries, abandoning their victim,” she said.

“The victim was immediately rushed to Igbinedion Teaching Hospital, Okada for medical attention. Meanwhile, intensive bush combing is ongoing with the aim of arresting the suspected kidnappers now on the run.”