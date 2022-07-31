.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, Saturday commended the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, EBSIEC for the smooth conduct of the July 30th, 2022, Local Government election in the State.

Umahi stated this while casting his vote at his Onuofukuru Umunaga Uburu polling unit, in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State.

Governor Umahi while lauding EBSIEC for the early commencement of accreditation and voting at the respective polling units, commended the Electorates for turning out in their numbers to exercise their right of franchise.

“I can say that I am quite satisfied with what I have seen and the reports I am getting from across the state.

“It is very peaceful, the turnout is quite impressive and the people are voting very freely for candidates of their preferences.

“There is no other political party in Ebonyi State, we have done quite well and no other political party in Ebonyi can boast of any reason why anybody in Ebonyi should vote for any party other than APC. We have performed, we have transformed the State, so Ebonyi people will not listen to promises, they are going to be listening to promises fulfilled under my administration.

“I worked hard for it. Apostle Paul says I have run the race, I have kept the faith, left unto me is the crown of righteousness, that crown of righteousness is a comprehensive victory today.

“Every election is selection; an opportunity for the people to select whoever they like and that is the definition of election.”

He expressed hope that with what his administration has put on ground in terms of infrastructural development, All Progressives Congress, APC Candidates would carry the day in the various wards.

The Governor called on voters to continue to conduct themselves properly to ensure a hitch free exercise.

Also, the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Kelechi Igwe has expressed satisfaction with the conducts of electorates in the Local Government elections in the State.

Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission , EBSIEC is conducting elections in the thirteen Local Government Areas and one Hundred and seventy one electoral wards across the State.

The Deputy Governor who voted at his Ndufu Alike ward, in Ikwo Local Government Area alongside his wife said reports from across the council indicated orderly conduct of the election. ” I am satisfied , in all the polling centres where I got calls there is general report of peace, orderliness and people are excited to vote for candidates of their choice”.

On the rationale behind reducing tenure of Councils to two years , the Deputy Governor said: “the issue of tenure of political office holders is not a thing that should be questioned, it is something that has to do with the mood of the state and mood of the nation at any given time.

“You know recently , Nigerians have been advocating for a single term of 5 years for presidency and other positions. In thesame way, there are also others who are agitating that it should be moved to 7 years because they want the nation to have quick political turnover where zones that have not tested a particular office before will have the opportunity within a given time to test that political office and reduce tension. Meanwhile, after 2 year term, a candidate is also entitled to another term.”

Dr. Igwe expressed confidence in the ability of All Progressive Congress candidates to perform creditably well, if elected as Council bosses in the State.

Meanwhile, the Member Representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. (Comrade) Chinedu Ogah, OON has commended the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission(EBSIEC), the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief Dave Nweze Umahi, for the peaceful conduct of the Local Government Council and Ward Councilorship elections in the State.

According to him: “I congratulate the incoming Chairmen of Ikwo Local Government Area, Hon. Barr. Sunday Nwankwo and Hon. Euphemia Nwali of Ezza South Local Government Area and all the councilors from the various wards.

“I equally commend the Deputy governor of the State, His Excellency, Chief Barr. Eric Kelechi Igwe and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha for their unrelenting effort and contribution to the success of the election”.

Ogah urged them to look out for the masses’ needs in all their endeavors and to help promote good democracy in the State.

The results of the LG elections across the State are still being awaited at the time of this report

