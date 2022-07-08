The logistic industry is adopting freight technology to make the last mile delivery efficient. Adopting autonomous technology like drones is essential to improve industrial operations across all sectors. The logistic industries need to keep up with the technology to increase their versatility and flexibility. The drone is a new addition to technological adoption in the logistic sector. According to reports, in 2022, the drone logistics and transport factor will have a valuation of USD 11.20 billion. The commercial segment will capture the largest sector of this logistic market. Even the e-commerce industries across the globe are also trying to adopt the technology. Even in Nigeria, drones have started making its way to improve the logistics sector and there is only a brighter future ahead for it.

Drone To Improve Logistical Efficiency In Nigeria

Currently, drones have made their way into the logistical industry of Nigeria. LifeBank, a medical logistic startup, has recently confirmed that it will be using drone delivery. For the same, it will be using Beyond Visual Line Of Slight flights for the drone. With such advancement, it is possible to make deliveries even in remote and inaccessible locations.

However, drones are limited in respect to the weight that they can carry. The good news is that it can cut down the delivery time by 30 minutes at least. Many other logistics companies like YunExpress are experimenting with other upcoming technologies. Similarly, China Post is also managing high volumes of delivery with the help of technology. Zipline, a US-based logistics company, operating in Nigeria, will also use autonomous drones. These drones will be used to carry medical equipment like vaccines, medicines and even blood! Even Zipline will be focusing on making deliveries possible on the road that is difficult to navigate.

Delivery can also play a key role in the logistic industry by fighting heavy traffic congestion. As discussed above, drones also make it possible to make transportation easy in remote areas. This can be very helpful during emergencies, especially when the situation is related to medical emergencies. Other benefits of using drones in the logistics sector include faster delivery and cutting down the delivery cost. Further, it is also beneficial for the environment too.

The Many Benefits Of Drones In The Logistic Sector

Firstly, the logistic sector reduces the shipping and operational costs. The last-mile delivery is the most expensive aspect of the logistics sector. Drones can be beneficial in reducing the cost of last-mile delivery. According to reports from Business Insider, delivery drones from Amazon will help them deliver packages through drones in less than 30 minutes for only $1. Also, drones totally eliminate transportation, insurance and maintenance costs. This factor, if commercially exploited, will bring a new trend for small package delivery companies.

Secondly, drones have the power to eliminate the return hassles. This addresses the issue of long return time cycles which is frustrating for most customers. A drone can pick up the packages from the customers and deliver them to the sender.

Other Technological Advancements Taking Place In Logistic Sector

Other than drones, there are many other technological advancements in the logistics sector. Firstly, the demand for IoT is growing in the logistics industry. IoT is helping to increase transparency in the supply chain. This helps in real-time visibility and further improves efficiency. Secondly, Artificial Intelligence, in combination with Machine Learning, automates the processes in the logistic sector. It, in turn, increases the efficiency of the supply chain. In addition, it also reduces manual human error. With Artificial Intelligence, making demand prediction becomes easier.

Soon, we believe that blockchain will bring a much-needed revolution to the logistics sector. With blockchain technology in the logistic industry, the complex multiple layers can be totally eliminated. This will improve the transparency and further will help the companies to cut the cost in the supply chain. Another trend that is undoubtedly coming to the logistic sector is self-driving vehicles. Many logistic companies are already experimenting with autonomous vehicles. Just like drones, even autonomous vehicles can potentially cut down the last-mile delivery costs. Just like drone technology, we expect other technologies to reach the logistic market of Nigeria. The Nigerian logistic industry has successfully taken a step towards technological advancement and more technological adoption is yet to come.