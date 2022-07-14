By Dayo Johnson

A serving Commissioner in Ondo State, Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju, yesterday, tendered her resignation letter, barely two hours after she was redeployed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Adeyanju, who was formerly commissioner for Water and Sanitation, was redeployed to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in a minor cabinet reshuffle by the governor.

Governor Akeredolu swore in two newly appointed commissioners, Messrs Sowore Samson and Ologbese Joseph and, thereafter, reshuffled the cabinet by moving Adeyanju and Mrs. Olateju from the Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora to the Ministry of Information and Orientation, while the former commissioner for Physical and Urban Development, Mr. Fatai Aburumaku, was redeployed to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

Adeyanju, in a copy of the resignation letter, appreciated the governor for the opportunity to serve the people of Ondo State.

She hinged her reason to resign “on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now.”

But sources told Vanguard that the Commissioner was “not too pleased with new ministry she was redeployed to by the governor.”