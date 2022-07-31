By Konbowei Benson

The atmosphere of peace and orderliness enjoyed in most parts of Bayelsa State today are thanks in no small measure to the valiant efforts by the current administration to ensure that tolerance, co-existence, understanding and patriotism is a mantra prevalent in diverse quarters. A worrisome spate of a breakdown of law and order that seems to be the order of the day in many areas is no more prevalent.

The Diri Douye administration has done remarkably well in strengthening the various security networks in the state, and also overseen the apparent reconciliation of various parties that had been at loggerheads in the past, thereby contributing to a breakdown of law and order from time to time.

Upon inauguration, I can clearly recall Governor Douye Diri sending invitation to everyone including aggrieved rivals to shelve all partisan interests and come in to work hand-in -and with the administration for the good of Bayelsa. This move has clearly yielded positive results. This mantra of inclusiveness and tolerance was the basis for various campaigns around the state to reconcile quarreling groups and it has gone a long way to sanitize the state and rid it of many criminal vices, with the result being a relatively peaceful Bayelsa that is enjoying the true dividends of the trust it placed on the Diri administration.

The strategies employed to achieve this level of peace and security is remarkable. It is seemingly anchored on a trident of ideas: Inclusiveness, reconciliation and consolidation. The latter has seen a strengthening of various security agencies in the state with a provision of essential equipment, welfare packages and training to boost their capacities to combat crime and maintain peace and orderliness. Feeding off an immense cooperation with the state security council, the security agencies, from time to time, have displayed readiness and competence in securing lives and property in the state.

Only a peaceful society can talk about development and infrastructural growth. A recent flurry of either commissioning or flag off of projects all over the state is a testament to the fact that it has significantly moved past the days of social unrest. More so is the free movement of people, goods, services and also government functionaries to carry out these projects. Frivolous and petty as this may seem, it wasn’t exactly the case in times past.

Diri’s administration has also noticeably extended the firm approach to peace and security to the waterways of the state. The marine police have showed immense quality to aid the Nigerian Navy in safeguarding national waters and this is due to the consolidated efforts by government to provide resources for them to function. Crime prevention and control entails involving everyone in the community, hence the decision of government to support community policing is a good idea. The re-launch of ‘Operation Doo Akpo’, which is a state security outfit, is also a no brainer.

All these strides give the Diri administration very colorful stripes in the eyes of the people and in the nation at large. Playing a significant role in oil exploration, which is a vital part of the national economy, a peaceful and secured Bayelsa is of immense benefit to Nigeria as a whole. It is definitely a thing of joy for the people and an achievement worthy of recognition that the persistent intra- and inter-communal conflicts of the past are relatively extinct to a large extent.

The amicable resolution and compromise reached, coupled with a potent security structure, have seen the environs of Yenagoa including Agudama-Epie and Akenfa part ways with long standing land disputes. The traditional political problems in Peremabiri have been resolved amicably while there is a stop to the killings prevalent in Ekeremor and towns bordering Delta State. Feuding interests causing communal clashes in Ogbolomabiri and Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Areas have all been dispelled. Indeed with this current state of affairs, Bayelsa is set to display more of its potentials to the world.

Of course the health and well being of the people is essential for total societal growth, hence a clear attention to the health sector in the state is seen by all. The administration has seemingly taken a stand to ensure quality and affordable health care delivery to its people. This is evidential in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic while at its peak. The panic and uncertainty seen in many other states wasn’t really seen in Bayelsa. More so, in line with its commitment, the administration seems to be enacting policies that sought to strengthen the health sector and make available accessibility to quality health services for the people irrespective of class and wherewithal.

•Benson is a former Secretary to Bayelsa State Government

