At the just concluded Pitchers Awards 2022 themed – The festival of Creativity – DottsMediaHouse has emerged two category winner for her creative excellence in advertising. DottsMedia nominated Seven (7) times for Film Craft, Use of Influencers, Use of Music, Film came out tops in the Use of Music & Film Craft Categories.

These wins came as a result of DottsMedia’s outstanding work for global brands – Chipper Cash, Burna Boy – beating other top agencies across Africa to win Silver and Bronze

In a response to the win, the Founder/CEO of DottsMediaHouse, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr expressed a sign of gratitude, saying that his team is estatic towards putting out topnotch commercials and leading effective campaigns globally.

Tiwalola emphasized that DottsMediaHouse will keep maintaining her excellence as one of Africa’s most valuable creative firms by demonstrating remarkable consistency in the creative sector across continents.

Now in its fifth edition, the Pitcher Awards ranks as one of the most valuable and internationally respected accolades for creative work coming out of Africa. Every year respected Jury members from across the region come together to review and benchmark creativity expressed across Africa through various media like print, film, audio, outdoor, PR, Entertainment, Digital, as well as creativity that has been specifically deployed for societal good. Pitcher Awards are open to all work created, released or implemented anywhere on the African continent. This means that even projects created outside of Africa but designed specifically for implementation and release in Africa are also recognised

DottsMediaHouse is Africa’s leading media company using three arms – content, consulting and strategy – to create campaigns, movements & stories that inspire change and socio-economic development – cocreating magic with our corporate, institutional and tech clients across an increasingly progressive audience.

With years of Advertising, Digital Marketing, Public Relations, Influencer Marketing, Corporate Communications, Project Management, technology, Reputation Management, and Government Relations Experience, Our team of young professionals are fully equipped and always ready to work with specific organizations that align with our vision.

CoCreateMagic!