By Dapo Akinrefon



The Director-General of the Campaign Council of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s re-election, Senator Ajibola Basiru, on Saturday, faulted the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that it has won the election which result is still being collated describing it’s claim as irresponsible.



In a statement Senator Basiru, who noted that the claim by the PDP was capable of setting Osun on fire, warned the party to desist from making frivolous and unsubstantiated claim about an election.



He said: “It has come to our knowledge that the PDP in a statement is already claiming victory for an election whose result is yet to be declared. We are not surprised at their claim because we know their antics.



“Going by the result so far declared, there was no way PDP could lay claim to any victory. This is more so that in one of the Local Governments where the PDP candidate hails voting is still going on as we speak.



“Therefore, the PDP’s claim is tantamount to standing logic on its head. We appeal to our supporters and sympathisers in Osun and across the country to remain calm in the face of this obvious provocation.



“While we won’t do what the desperate people in the opposition PDP did by usurping the powers of INEC, we are however confident that with the positive results from the field at our disposal, the people’s support for Gov Oyetola will ultimately give him victory when the authority legally empowered to announce election results does so and he is declared Governor-elect.”

PDP warns against manipulation



Earlier, the PDP had claimed victory in the ongoing governorship election, affirming that collated results from the polling units confirms PDP’s emerging victory at the poll.



In a statement, the Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, Dr Akindele Adekunle declared that the party has secured majority as well as more than two third spread across the 30 local governments and area office.



The party said: “We want to assert that Ademola Adeleke has won this election overwhelmingly going by results at our disposal. We warn against any plot by some agents of chaos to doctor the results.

We specifically call on the Electoral commission to watch fifth columnists within its fold who may have been contracted for hatchet job. Osun people have decided and their votes must be respected.”



The party specifically called attention of the commission to a paid agent of the state government who is presently working round the clock to tamper with the results, vowing that any attempt to subvert the will of Osun people will be strongly resisted.