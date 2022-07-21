.

By Biodun Busari

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump paid tribute to his first wife, Ivana Trump, alongside their three children on Wednesday at a funeral Mass.

According to Marca, the funeral of Ivana who died on July 14 was held at St Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church Manhattan’s Upper East Side, New York.

Donald and Ivana Trump’s three children – Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric and their families were also at the burial to pay last respects.

Ivana was regarded as a style icon and businesswoman in the 1980s who helped Trump build an empire that heralded his life as a president.

Trump described that his ex-wife had a beautiful life, though he admitted it was a sad day for him.

“A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life,” the ex-president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, before heading to the Mass with his current wife, former first lady Melania Trump.

Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992