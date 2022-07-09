By Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor

It is a very well-known fact that Abia State, despite its geographical, human, material,

and reputational advantages, is yet to achieve its full potential as a premium investment and habitational destination in Nigeria. The creation of Abia from Imo State 31 years ago, brought so much hope to Abia’s founding fathers, who conceived the idea of a new State, and committed their time, and material resources to actualize the dream of an independent Abia State.

Interestingly too, many may argue that Abia’s journey has been slow, or stalled and left behind, the truth remains that Abia is a State on a journey. Success as we know, is not a straight-line graph. It is never linear. My experience in business tells me that success involves a lot of ups and downs. There will certainly be exciting and non-exciting moments, but the most important thing is to keep going with focus in mind.

Past and present Abia governments have tried their best to navigate the ship of Abia towards the goals of our founding fathers. While many of the goals may not have been achieved, we must keep our eyes on the goal of transforming Abia to a destination where local and diaspora Abians, non Abians and international investors would like to reside and do business. A popular Chinese proverb says that ‘the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second-best time is now’. 2023 presents us with another golden opportunity to consolidate on the gains made by previous governments and make new gains.

2023 gifts Abia another privilege to create an Abia where investors would have the confidence that they can do business safely and generate maximum returns on their investments, an Abia where people will be proud to call home, an Abia that works for everybody, and an Abia that guarantees the progress and prosperity of its citizens.

The journey towards a prosperous Abia can only be achieved through DISRUPTIVE CHANGE, a total deviation from the normal approach to governance. Abia needs a pragmatic and energetic leadership with a disruptive mindset, leadership that can passionately drive change and a leadership that is willing to approach governance differently. Abia requires a leadership that will dislodge all human and procedural impediments to building a new Abia that will work for everyone, a leadership that has a clear vision of the Abia to be left behind at the end of the tenure, a leadership that will assemble the best talents (whether friends or foes, praise singers or critics) to set the State on a path of success.

In order to survive on a long term, Abia must deviate from the norm of slow incremental changes, if it wants to survive. It needs disruptive leadership!

Engr. Nwafor, Abia YPP Guber Candidate 2023 writes from Osisioma