By Jimitota Onoyume

Leaders of phase 3 Presidential Amnesty programme under the aegis of Urhobo Youth Council, have lashed at a group, Niger Delta United Ex- Agitators of the presidential Amnesty program phase 3 , over their recent publication in the Vanguard newspaper threatening to shut down critical national assets in the Niger Delta region within ten days if the Interim Administrator Presidential Amnesty programme, PAP, Col Milland Dixon Dikio fail to meet their demands.

While urging the amnesty office to ignore the threat the Leaders of the Phase 3 PAP- Urhobo Youth Council, said the amnesty office should not deal with those who signed the publication threatening to shut down the Niger Delta region.

The statement which reads in part, was signed by the trio of Ex -Agitator leader Peter K. Aghogho Chairman, Urhobo Youth Council Abuja Chapter, Ex- Agitator leader Omega William Olotu Vice Chairman Urhobo Youth Council, Abuja Chapter and Ex- Agitator leader Festus Vwrara, Secretary Urhobo Youth Council Abuja Chapter.

“We the Phase 3 leaders of the Presidential Amnesty Programme wish to state unequivocally that the purported names listed in the said publication should not be dealt with, they should be arrested for impersonation.”

“The leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Ex- Agitators under the phase 3 Challenge the impostors named Gen. Joseph Akpos Jericho, Gen. Timibra Gabriel, Gen. Ivwromon Ebi Ogaga by giving them ultimatum of One week to come carry out the protest. They cannot “

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) third phase was granted in 2011 with 3642 slots which was shared among all bodies involved. So far so good, all entitlement are been paid as at when due by Col. Milland Dikio. “

“If these faceless individuals desire to have anything from the Presidential Amnesty Programme, they should come out to write to Mr President His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and stop threatening the peace enjoyed in the Niger Delta Region.”

“Col. Milland Dikio does not have the power to approve or include anyone into the Presidential Amnesty Programme. We are sounding it in clear terms that those impostors should stay clear from the Niger Delta Region or better still take their unknown protest to their Village. We love the peace in the Niger Delta Region, we are in solidarity with the Col. Milland Dikio’s administration

