By Adeola Badru

A group, Hacey Health Initiative, has declared that Female Genital Mutilation, FGM, has no benefit, noting that the negative effect of such practice is irreversible.

Speaking with Vanguard on a day refresher training for focal person, held at Koltotel Plaza and Suites, Ibadan, yesterday, the state coordinator of the group, Mr. Owolabi Olukunle explained that the training was necessitated to consolidate on the gains of the health group in the fight against female genital mutilation in the state.

The coordinator, while explaining that Oyo State is one of the states with highest prevalent rate of FGM, further said that the training became necessary in order to sentisize members of the public on the negative effects of FGM.

He said: “Female genital mutilation has no known benefit. It has immediate and age-long term consequences.

“It is an extremely harmful practice. The damage caused is irreversible. The society thought that FGM is a way to protect women against being promiscuous, but we discovered that it does not.”

“We do not know when it started. It does not discourage women from being promiscuous. It has no benefit. So, the media should help us spread the message to the people at the grassroots. We appeal to the religious leaders, traditional rulers, men and women tell their families to stop this act.”

Earlier in her presentation, a programme associate at Hacey Health Initiative, Miss Otitooluwa Fatoki, advocated stringent measures against parpetrators of female genital mutilation.

She said: “A top-down approach may not be sufficient in eliminating FGM/C as seen from the low awareness of the available polices and laws reported by the respondents of this research. Policies and laws are insufficient if there is no awareness created on the dangers and complications that arise from FGM/C.”

“Considering this, a bottom-up approach should be prioritised to minimise the prevalence and eliminate the practice in the long run. While a bottom-up approach is encouraged, the top-down approach should also not be neglected. Such an approach may come in the form of social mobilisation and campaigns to create awareness about the dangers of the practice and about the laws.”

“The state governments can ensure that the policies and laws already existing are strengthened including the application of fines as stated in the legal documents. This will educate people on the consequences that the practice of the act of FGM/C will attract.”

“A mechanism for reviewing the implementation and enforcement of the existing laws and policies should also be investigated.”

“Provision of a toll-free line that people can call anonymously to report a case of FGM/C in every LGA. Increase commitment and strategy to end medicalisation of FGM/C.”

“Promote whistle-blowing and protection of victims to encourage reporting. Inclusion of FGM/C in the curriculum of schools to varying degrees. Students in primary and secondary schools can be educated on the dangers and consequences of FGM/C while medical and other health allied students can be taught on how to properly manage and advice patients who present with complications that arise as a result of FGM/C according to each practitioner’s capacity. Religious and community leaders /influencers.”

