…Signs MoU With KYC

Following the rising housing deficits and accommodation challenge, particularly among civil servants in the State, the Delta State Government says it is poised in addressing the challenge headlong.

This is coming as the State Government, yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private company; KYC for the provision of a 10,000 Housing unit in the State.

The project which is estimated at over N273 Billion, according to the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, would be executed purely on a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) model.

Proposed to sit on a three hectares of land along the Issele-Azagba/Okpanam area of the state, Ukah noted that the first phase of the project comprising 300 houses of the proposed 10,000, would be delivered before October, 2023.

Ukah, who signed on behalf of the Delta State Government, said that the gesture is inline with the State Government’s ‘Smart Agenda’ initiative which along other things, promises to provide housing facilities for residents in the State.

On his part, the State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko commended the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for placing premium on the welfare of civil servants in the State through the provision of housing facilities.

Bayoko, used the forum to enjoin civil servants in the State to continue to display exemplary qualities as ambassadors of the State.

The Chairman and Managing Director, KYC, Engr. Michael Ayuba, lauded the Delta State Government for the partnership which he said was aimed at addressing the housing deficit in the country.

“For you to give us this opportunity, I can assure you that this project will be successfully commissioned by the incoming administration by October, 2023” The Managing Director assured.

Engr. Ayuba who said his company, a renowned real estate and property developer had the capacity to deliver the first sets of 300 housing units in a record time just, thanked the head of Service for his untiring efforts and supports that saw to the signing of the MoU.

High point of the ceremony was the signing of the dotted lines by both parties which was witnessed by officials of the firm and Management staff from the Office of the Head of Service, Ministry of Justice, Housing and SSG’S Office.