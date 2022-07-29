.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA North Traditional Rulers Forum, has congratulated its Chairman and Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, on his 98th birth anniversary.

The Forum in a statement by its Vice Chairman and the Obi of Abavo, HRM Uche Irenuma, described the Asagba as a father figure who has impacted greatly on his people.

Saying the Royal father has distinguished himself as a medical scholar and teacher, the traditional rulers said the Asagba has provided purposeful leadership for his people and residents of Asaba, the state capital, since his ascension of the throne of his forefathers.

According to them, Asaba has witnessed unprecedented development under the watch of Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, adding that the Monarch has over the years contributed immensely to making Asaba comfortable and hospitable for indigenes and non indigenes.

While saying that the Asagba deserved to be celebrated for attaining 98 years, they joined the royal family and entire people of Asaba at home and in the diaspora in celebrating the monarch on his birthday.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to grant you more wisdom, peace and good health in your resolve to serve mankind,” the statement added.

RELATED NEWS