By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

FORMER General Secretary of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori, weekend, accused Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State of doing nothing to defend helpless farmers against rogue Fulani herdsmen, who he said litter forests across the state.

Speaking with Vanguard on the security situation in the state, Kokori, noted: “The bushes in the state are not safe. The Delta State is too productive and strategic to be left to be taken over by herdsmen.

“Every governor in the country is mobilising to create their sub police such as vigilante with uniforms and financing them, but here, Delta State is littered with rogue Fulani herdsmen and our people are afraid to go to their farms.

“I felt at this time, the government of Okowa would sit down with local government and community leaders and plan on how to defend the state. All other states are doing it. Fulani herdsmen are occupying the entire forests and driving farmers from the bushes.

“Okowa should do what other governors are doing. He is wasting money on unnecessary projects that don’t benefit the people. We need safety in Delta State.”