Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Unuevworo of Ekpan Community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Victor Otomewo today told Chief Ede Dafinone to thank God Almighty that he has an “ineffective” opposition in the contest for the Senate.

The former Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice made the assertion when frontline Senatorial candidate paid him a visit at his Ekpan residence.

Chief Otomewo said, “The only person who can defeat Ede Dafinone is Ede Dafinone himself.”

Chief Otomewo warned that the leaders in Delta State should not allow what’s happening at the national level to repeat itself in the State.

He noted that in 2019, APC leaders made the people of the State to lose to “shenanigans”, adding, “If the APC gets it wrong this time, the Almighty will not forgive anyone of you. Me, I will not forgive you. The average market woman here will not forgive you. We have suffered enough.”

Chief Otomewo also asked Chief Ede Dafinone to convey his message to the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege to give them the assurances that they will not be molested by security operatives during the elections, like what played out in the build-up to 2019 in Ekpan.

He also appealed to Chief Ede Dafinone to carry Hon. Henry Minabowanre Baro, a House of Representative hopeful for Uvwie/Okpe/Sapele Federal Constituency along for their sake. “He is very, very effective. When he is loyal, he is loyal to the core.” This he said will make them take over power from political jobbers in the State.

In his response, Chief Ede Dafinone assured the Unuevworo that the Ekpan people will not be molested by security operatives during the 2023 election by God’s grace as adequate measures will be put in place.

He also solicited their support for Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege’s governorship ambition in 2023. According to him, as a senator, he can only empower a few persons but as a governor, he will do more and better for the people of Delta State. He stressed the governorship seat is the most important in the contest.

