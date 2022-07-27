.

Left to right: Permanent Secretary, SSG’s office, Mr Samuel Dietake, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Co-Chairman of the project, Dr Barry Pere Gbe, Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the project, Dr Mordi Ononye and others during the inauguration of 12-man steering Committee on IMPACT project in Asaba.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Government has appointed a 12-man steering Committee on World Bank Assisted Immunization Plus and Maleria Progress for Accelerated Coverage and Transformation Services, IMPACT project.

Members of the Committee are; the State Commissioner for Health, Chairman; State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Co-Chairman, the State Commissioner for Finance, member; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, member; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning, member.

Others are; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, member; Permanent Secretary/Accountant-General, member; Director, Oversears Development Assistance, member; Representative of UNICEF, member; Representative of CSOs (J.D Foh Development Foundation), member; Permanent Secretary, State Primary Health Care Development Agency, member and Project Manager, member.

Chatting with newsmen moments after the inauguration, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Co-Chairman of the project, Dr Barry Gbe said the state keyed into the Immunization Plus component of the project.

Gbe explained that; “IMPACT is designed to achieve a balance between the need and to achieve rapid results through priority programs affecting under-five health and the requirement of strengthening Primary Health Care for long-term sustainability.

“As the first phase of a 10-year engagement, the project invests, among others, in launching and evaluating bold innovations in service delivery, improving demand for health services, improving facility performance and health systems management and accountability more broadly and increasing data driven decision making.

“IMPACT will comprise four components; maleria control, Immunization Plus, Knowledge Change and Continent Emergency Response”.

According to him, strenghtening service delivery subcomponent, “will finance interventions that will strenghten routine immunization, maternal, child, neonatal service delivery in the context of strenghtening Primary Health Care in 13 States, including Delta”.

Listing the beneficiaries of the programme to include under-five children and women in participating States, he said the health systems improvements would have impact on the overall state populations in addition to the main beneficiaries.

Gbe said Delta and other benefitting states under the Immunization Plus component were selected based on their routine immunization performance, service delivery gaps and funding gaps.