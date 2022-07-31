By Ese Adagbra

Mr. Peters Omokuayigbe Omaruaye has offered himself and has been duly elected as the Delta Central Senatorial District candidate of the All-Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 general elections and, in my judgment, he stands out as a young, vibrant and energetic man, who is able to provide premium representation if elected. In this regard, Peters will be walking in the path of his father, the late Honorable S.S.E Omaruaye, who was a state parliamentarian in the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly representing Ughelli South Local Government Area.

With the present leadership lacuna in Delta State and apparent failure of several persons in mainstream political parties to provide superior leadership and effective governance and with continuous clamour, by Nigerians, including the Urhobo Nation for good governance, it will indeed be the joy of the masses to see the full emergence of Mr. Omaruaye as the elected Senator of Choice in Delta Central especially against the backdrop of his robust alliance with the governorship candidate of APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru.

It has been predicted that we shall be seeing shifts in the voting pattern of Nigerians and as we begin to see hope rising amongst our youths even as the old political players begin to fall off ‘the political trees’ to give way for the emergence of new players, it is our hope that Mr. Peters Omaruaye will be one of those that will rise up even as we dare to present him as the best option that the Delta Electorates should pitch their votes on as Delta Central Senator in 2023.

Accomplishments

Although he has always worked behind the scene regarding political activities, he has, since 2007, been an avid political player of repute within Delta State.

His most recent assignments were (1) Director General, Campaign Council (2015) Delta State Labour Party (LP) and; (2) Director General, & Secretary Campaign Council (2019), All Progressive Congress (APC)

Omaruaye, is a well-bred Urhobo man and a native of Gbaregolor Community of Ewu Clan within Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. He is a seasoned technocrat with robust board room executive experience spanning over 30 years. He has proved his worth in management and strategic leadership that covers the following key executive management areas: strategic negotiations, electoral campaign, finance, risk, community, project, people management, corporate social responsibility and security oversight. omaruaye, is also a proven self starter, who is result/target driven, a natural problem solver, effective communicator, highly perceptive and community focused.

Whilst it can be said that Urhobos have never lacked leadership, we dare say that in this very season, leaders in the similitude of the late Mukoro Mowoe, the First President General of Urhobo Progress Union UPU; Jabin Obahor; and Chief T. E. A. Salubi are the kind that we wish to support. Especially since these were/are Urhobo patriots who sacrificed their lives and resources for their people and we believe that Omaruaye, a repository of Urhobo patriotism, who is greatly rooted in the classic Urhobo developmental philosophy, is gradually moving in the path that was set by his predecessors.

The man Omaruaye

Omaruaye attended Nana Primary School Warri (1973-79) and obtained his Primary School Leaving Certificate. Thereafter, he obtained his WAEC from Government College Ughelli (1979-1984) and proceeded to University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) where he bagged a BSC Degree in Political Science & Public Administration (1984-1989). He went ahead to complete the Compulsory National Youths Service Corps – NYSC (1995-1996). Peters has also attended several courses and developmental programs through the course of his career including but not limited to Strategic Management, Analytics and Accounting Courses.

