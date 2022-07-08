.

Sequel to the Justice Taiwo Taiwo judgement delivered few days ago sacking the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sheriff Oboriwhori, in Abuja, the country’s seat of power, the Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has stated that the second runner up at the PDP delegate election held in Asaba, David Edevbie, remains the sole candidate of the Urhobo nation as presented by the Urhobo Progressive Union, UPU and supported by all Urhobo sons and daughters worldwide.

The Gbaregolor, Ughelli South-born Mayor stated this in Abuja, Friday after a well attended stakeholders meeting held at his residence.

He noted that the people of Urhoboland would not pander to the whims and caprices of a few irrespective of sentiments and emotions no matter how strong, adding that the court has spoken the minds of the masses of Deltans worldwide.

“Olorogun Edevbie,” he noted, “is popular among the youths of the state and other demographic settings and to this end he remains the peoples’ choice across the state stressing the need for the ‘usurpers’ of power to bite the dust and allow the peoples’ wish to prevail.”

“The Urhobo Progressives Union UPU,” he averred, “having presented Olorogun Edevbie to Deltans and generally accepted by all, the PDP,” he said, “should learn to respect the voice of the people adding that the choice of Edevbie as made public by the Pan Urhobo group should be respected noting that the umbrella body of Urhobo nation consulted widely before arriving at the logical end of endorsing a generally accepted candidate whom he said would win overwhelmingly being the peoples’ choice.”

“No amount of money spent to buy delegates’ votes to undermine the wish of majority of Deltans,” the Mayor noted, “is enough to take the place of logic and popularity in the contest of who succeeds the incumbent,” while he called on Deltans to rally round the former Private Secretary to the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who he added was also the immediate past Chief of Staff to the incumbent governor, a feat he said, has prepared him for a higher calling to which the people are willing to catapult him at the polls in the forthcoming general elections.

The vociferous Mayor of Urhoboland argued that the decisions of the UPU and Justice Taiwo-led Federal High Court should be respected to the letter if the PDP is actually democratic as its name implies noting that wasting time and resources of the people on avoidable litigation won’t add value to the development of the state as he called on the governor to embrace peace and congratulate Olorogun Edevbie, who he advised to be magnanimous in victory.

While congratulating Olorogun Edevbie on his victory, which he described as divine, he advised that he set machineries on motion for reconciliation and reintegration, calling on him to build bridges across divides as campaigns begin in earnest in few weeks time, adding that, the PDP is a one family as he dismissed insinuations of failure on the part of the umbrella party.

Pointedly, Mayor Akpodoro stated that Delta State remains a PDP stronghold as he called on Deltans to shun what he decried as lies of fantasy by the opposing groups, saying the sufferings in the land were enough for Deltans to sustain its support for Olorogun Edevbie to succeed Governor Okowa, adding that; “the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know.”

He maintained that Nigerians have suffered immeasurably from the All Progressives Congress, APC -led administration at the centre and no one wished to domesticate such level of “pains and recklessness” at the state level.

“We have witnessed all known sufferings under the APC-led administration at the centre and deltans should be on guard not to allow same to be domesticated by the agents of retrogression disguising as change agents. Olorogun Edevbie is bringing on board a new lease of life that will reengineer genuine Change and accelerated development in the state. We have a hardworking youth population whose potentials can only be unlocked by good governance that Olorogun Edevbie is bringing on board,” the Mayor stated.