Davido records over billion streams on Spotify

Davido

By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has achieved a new feat in his stellar music career by becoming the latest Nigerian artiste to record a billion streams across all credits on global digital platform, Spotify.

He joins Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Ckay as the other Nigerian artists who have surpassed a billion streams across all credits on Spotify.

.@davido has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. — chart data (@chartdata) July 17, 2022

The accomplishment was posted on the platform’s site and the number covers all his songs on the streaming platform.

The total stream is 1,000,319,205 across all credits and 1,066,022 Equivalent Album Sales.

Davido is one of Africa’s most prominent music figures with 5M+ monthly listeners on Spotify.