The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central senatorial seat candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone, on Friday, joined the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM (Maj. Gen.) Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd) in his 16th year coronation anniversary celebration.

The low key event was held at the palace in Orerokpe community, the traditional seat of power of the Okpe people.

Chief Dafinone said: “It’s been 16 years of focused leadership, development and peace under the reign of the monarch.

“We are here to celebrate with His Royal Majesty. We join fellow Okpe men and Urhobo men to pray for his continued reign in peace and prosperity for Okpe land.”

While noting that the kingdom is based on principles, Chief Dafinone added, “The more wr celebrate our king, the more honour comes to the Okpe people. I for one will continue to support, honour and be loyal to my King.”

Earlier, the Orodje of Okpe appreciated guests for the turnout in celebration of his 16th anniversary.

He also prayed for God’s blessings for them all.

