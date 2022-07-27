Some Nigerian contingent in Birmingham/ PHOTO CREDIT: MakingOfChamps (Twitter)

By Tony Ubani

A very large enthusiastic crowd of officials and athletes watched as Team Nigeria hoisted the national flag at the athletes village with Kizz Daniel’s Buga song creating a rapturous scene.

What was meant to be a small ceremony turned out big as athletes from other countries jumped in showing off their dancing skills to the Buga song.

The Commonwealth Games starts Thursday 28 July to Monday 8 August. Over 5,000 athletes will compete in 19 different sports as England hosts the event for the third time in its history.

Nigeria Olympic Committee Secretary General, Banji Oladapo who was delighted with the reception given the team as Nigeria’s Green, White, Green flag fluttered in the air said that Nigeria would fight for all medals exhibiting discipline and respect and abiding by the rules of the Games.

Team Nigeria will be represented by 127 athletes in 17 disciplines at the Games.

Girl of the moment, Tobi Amusan who smashed the 100m World record is the defending champion in Women Hurdles. Other Star athletes who are expected to sparkle for Team Nigeria include Blessing Oborodudu who won gold at the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in the Women’s -68kg category, Odunayo Adekuoroye will also defend her gold medal in the Women’s wrestling -57kg category, just as Aminat Adeniyi who won gold in the -62kg event.

Table Tennis contingent is led by Aruna Quadri, which includes Olajide Omotayo among others.