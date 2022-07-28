By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Comptroller of Customs in Kebbi, Jo Attah has said that, the command through credible intelligence from patriotic citizens had seized various items worth 45, 030, 111 from smugglers at Kamba border.

He stated that, one Toyota Hilux 2021 model, 4, 125 liters of PMS, 50 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 17 bales of second hand clothes and 98 bags of fake fertilizer among the seized items at the border.

Attah explained that, the fertilizer does not have company name and have no expiration date, while the second clothes may contain some health problems and the PMS is also among contraband across the border hence the reason it seized them.

“Those are economic saboteuers and must be made to face the law, we must be able to eat what we produce to encourage local content, let me reiterate here that vehicles must come from the sea not land borders, smugglers be warned”.

On the Kamba reopened border, the Customs boss said that, hurdles militating against flow of revenue following the opening of the land Kamba border has been surmounted through series of stakeholders meetings and engagements to ensure seamless clearance of goods across the border and had met with Nigerien counterpart at Bereau de Douane in Gaya Niger republic which helped the revenue drive of the command with a boost of ninety eight million, four hundred and nine hundred and sixty three as accrued revenue so far.

On export promotion and gains, the command facilitated export ratio of 7, 377 metric tones of goods through Kamba border which include coal, onions, pepper and ginger, he further said that, the command is open to legitimate businesses in accordance with the extant laws.

