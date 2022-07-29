The revolutionary DeFi platform is gearing up to change the world.

When you picture online transactions, you picture cryptocurrency. You think of finances, world economics, and the current market state. You don’t think of revolutions, changing the world, or using the money for good. Yet, cult DAO has flipped this belief on its head and is making waves in financial sectors on a global scale. Why? Their DeFi system is unstoppable, computer-controlled, and ready to fund the revolution.

Who is Cult DAO?

Cult DAO began as an idea. It was born out of the first transatlantic slave voyage back in 1526. It was born out of the injustice of oppression, of the belief that any one man could be worth more than any other. The idea took hold in the form of revolution, which ended how the world viewed People of Color. Without the process, we would still be the miscreants we were back then.

Cult DAO thrives on the idea that change has to happen for humanity to elevate. Without change, without new thoughts and ideas, we stagnate. We become a people unfit to exist. Cult DAO also educates us on the need to break free of the traditional banking systems we have relied upon for so long. When revolutions occur against corrupt governments, one of the first moves the oppressor makes is to seize all the perpetrator’s assets. The activists soon silence themselves in the face of the struggles of day-to-day life.

However, when we deconstruct the traditional banking system and turn it into a magnificent creature born out of blockchain and exists as an off-the-grid funding source for these revolutionaries? We suddenly realize we have the power to change everything. We can fund those fighting oppression through untraceable financing. We can use DeFi to create a cash pot that supports organizations protecting people worldwide.

That’s who Cult DAO is. If you haven’t already, you should get behind the cause.

Cult DAO is Different from Other DeFi Systems

Even within the DeFi sector, Cult DAO is a different breed of creation. This platform comes without human interaction. Each transaction generates a small profit, which they use to grow or fund. There is no human interference in things like liquidity or intelligent contracts. The makers and community members cannot stop the token now that CULT has begun. The developers cannot switch it off, the controllers cannot edit it, and the government – any global government – cannot touch it. Even if the government destroys the servers, the code will continue to run out there in the virtual universe, creating funding for organizations that stand against the oppression of the people.

Cult DAO has received international acclaim, particularly from the hacker group Anonymous. The hackers believe DeFi funding sources, just like Cult, are the future of making sure money reaches those who need it, in oppressed countries, to help them change the world.

