…Debuts innovative power banks, phone accessories at New Age Mobile re-launch

…Picks Don Jazzy as Brand Ambassador

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Taking a brief detour from his traditional hospitality business, popular socialite and business mogul, Obinna Iyiegbu, (Obi Cubana), has made a loud statement in the Information and Communications Technology, ICT industry, when he re-launched a global power bank and mobile phone accessories company, New Age Mobile Concepts Limited.

Cubana is a co-partner to the business which he prides as being among the leading mobile accessories merchandising companies in Nigeria, offering high quality mobile products.

The company which was first established in 2008 now resurfaces with stronger intent and capacity to serve the yearning Nigerian public with innovative products to solve their power back-up problems as much as their mobile devices battery lives require.

From the capacity and features of products released at the re-launch, it thus appears that Cubana in his new found love for solving problems in the ICT sector, has pushed the frontiers of competition in the country’s mobile market.

New age pushes a complete range of premium products – Power Banks, Travel Chargers, Cables, Bluetooth Speakers, Earbuds, Batteries. The range of power banks on display at the re-launch included the FC50P known as the PowerMaster. It possesses 55,000 mAh battery capacity and retains power for up to three weeks when charged fully. Another is the L30 Power bank with 33,000 mAh battery capacity and retains power for two weeks when fully charged.

There were also the I-beat ear-buds which serve 12 hours play time of superior sound quality, among other innovative products.

Throwing his weight behind the products, Cubana said: “As you all know, smartphones consume lots of battery power because they have lots of applications as well as inbuilt processors for fast operations. If you ever contemplate buying a power bank that is strong, well-matched with most mobile devices and possesses an inbuilt microcomputer automatic protection chip against overcharge or over voltage, then you can’t go wrong with New Age Power Bank.

“In order to ensure top-notch quality, New Age battery-powered devices are manufactured to be versatile, so it can work with any model or brand of phone and smart device,” he added.

Reliving a brief background of the company, Brand and Marketing Manager, Mrs. Ijeoma Rhema Eze, said: “In 2004, the New Age brand was created and in 2008, New Age Mobile Concept Limited was incorporated and the first indigenous charger from New Age Mobile was launched that same year.

“In 2014, the first indigenous power bank from New Age Mobile Concepts was launched. In 2021, we launched other devices and mobile accessories.

In 2022, we launched new sets of power bank that can charge various devices. Our products, which include ear phones are durable, portable and first of its kind in Nigeria,” Eze said.

The highpoint of the re-launch was the unveiling of popular music act, producer and social media Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy as the brand Ambassadors.

Jazzy is the founder and the CEO of Mavin Records and co-owner of the defunct Mo’ Hits Records label with Dbanj.

Don Jazzy has over 13.7 m followers on Instagram, over 6.8 m followers on twitter, over 3.6m on Facebook and over 11,600.000 subscribers on YouTube, all of whom he is expected to attract to the brand.