By Gabriel Ewepu

AS residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, are now at the mercy of terrorists, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Thursday, expressed pain over closure of both public and private schools in Abuja.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, said with the closure of both public and private schools in Abuja, it means terrorists are gaining upper hand with their reign of terror.

Deji said: “The terrorists are winning and the agenda is that Western education is forbidden, so if the terrorists are succeeding even without bombing the schools, government facilities and government is already shutting down the schools and closing them means a win win situation for the terrorists.

“And if the reason why this is so is because Nigerians can never understand how with each passing year, the military budget is increasing by insecurity increasing, and it’s increasing on a very wide and strange proportion, and because of that terrorists are having a field in the country and the government is afraid and citizens are afraid alike.

“And it is unfortunate what the country is becoming. If schools in the Federal Capital Territory can be closed over fear of invasion of terrorists in the Federal Capital Territory.

He also recalled how Nigerians were convinced with the background of one of the candidates of the opposition parties before 2015 presidential elections as a retired and experienced military general who had capacity to deal and eradicate terrorism based on his track record.

“This is the same country where we were told in 2015, that the man that was coming was a former general he was the one that drove out Matacine, he was the one that did this and that but Nigerians are now practically living in fear.

“Right in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, schools can no longer remain open; private schools have just been given ultimatum to close tomorrow, all over the Federal Capital Territory.

“So it is unfortunate that right here in Abuja, members of the Brigade of Guards can be killed and others abducted, it is unthinkable.

He also urged the President, “If he knows he cannot do the job for which he has been paid he should honorably resign.

“This is what people do all over the world. Once you become overwhelmed or you no longer have the capacity to govern you resign he was not born a president neither is he going to die a president in the best interest of the country.”

Meanwhile, he (Adeyanju) expressed sadness over heads of security agencies who are still in office after Kuje jailbreak, and yet the President has done nothing about them.

“I don’t understand why the service chiefs are still in office. Why the heads of the security agencies are still in office after the Kuje jail break.

“So the President is to be blamed, the box stops on his table and his refusal to discharge his responsibilities that is why we are where we are today”, he stated.

Closure of FCT schools, clear reflection of govt’s inability to secure Nigerians- Global Rights

The Country Director, Global Rights, Biodun Bayeiwu, in her reaction said the present situation of insecurity in Abuja leading to abrupt closure of schools, clearly shows that government’s alleged inability to secure lives of Nigerians.

Bayeiwu said: “The closure of schools in the FCT is a clear reflection of the government’s inability to guarantee the security and welfare of citizens even in the nation’s capital. Schools cannot be shut down forever.

“The government will need to think of a longer term approaches to ending insecurity and promoting education.

“Schools have been shut down across several states in the North in recent months. It would be tragic if the FCT joins the number.

“Let us recall that terrorists are not the only insecurity vector that has kept children out of school in Nigeria, COVID-19 pandemic had too.

“In its typical nonchalance, the government allowed the lack of access to basic education to linger pretty much in the same manner that they are allowing the ASUU strike to linger.

“The resultant effect was that many children could no longer return to school due to the length of time that they had been out.

“There is no guarantee that the government won’t do the same with terror attacks.”

Nigeria’s in terrible shape- CDNCD

While wailing over the recent move by the Buhari-led government to order schools in Abuja to close for fear of being attacked by terrorists rampaging in the nation’s capital, the Convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, asserted that the country is in terrible shape.

Atoye said: “It is far from my previous comments. I am tired. The country is in a terrible shape.

“The way out of the present quagmire is the emplacement of the leadership that works, but in the meantime, let us support the position of the Senate Minority Caucus.

“If, after six weeks, there is no audacious intervention to address this threatening insecurity, we should all support the National Assembly to impeach President Buhari.

“Until Buhari leaves, the state of our education may continue to go southward because we have as a president a man who is aloof and clueless about everything”, he added.

