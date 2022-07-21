By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Cross River state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade Thursday explained that the state opted for the concessioning of industries built by his administration across the state to ensure that they remain state’s assets and continually raking in revenue and sustain jobs as well as boost the economy.

Gov Ayade who spoke at the Conference Room of the Governor’s Office, Calabar during the concession signing ceremony between Cross River and HBMSL Group disclosed that according to terms of agreement the firm will assume management of industries and ensure that products from the industries were rolled out within three months.

He said :”Sometime ago, we did a referendum on whether the government should run this industry as government or privatize, and the generality of the opinion was that government assets should remain government assets as privatization has not brought about any benefits so far.

“Rather, all we need is to create jobs and which is why we have gone with the option of concessions because we want the assets to remain the property of Cross River State government,” he said .

Gov Ayade expressed optimism that as a tested and proven consortium, HBMSL will live up to its billing.

“With HBMSL Group, we have got the right people that God has put on our path. They have been tested and proven, they have chains of businesses and have their foundation on God. So it is certain that such a group will have a good conscience.

“I am happy to announce to you that the people of Cross River have heard your request for cooperation and we will surely cooperate.We will roll out our drums in three months when all these factories start churning out products,” Ayade said .

Speaking earlier, Chairman of HBMSL, Pst Yemisi Kudehinbu lauded governor Ayade’s efforts at industrialisation while pledging her Group’s commitment to the concession agreement.

Her words :” We are grateful to God that the effort of industrialization of the state by His Excellency is not going to be in vain. We are here to build with the people of Cross River from where His Excellency has stopped and our hopes are quite high.

“We are looking forward to repaying the confidence you have in us. We expect that through this strategic partnership, the dreams and aspirations of the governor and indeed all the citizens of this noble state for the industrial growth of the state will come alive speedily. We look forward to a very robust and symbiotic relationship,” she said.