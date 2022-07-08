…I’ve not done any wrong – embattled Chairman insists

Benue APC Chairman, Austin Agada

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Indications have emerged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state may be heading for another round of deep crisis as selected members of the State Working Committee, SWC, and some stakeholders of the party are allegedly plotting to remove the State Chairman of the party Comrade Austin Agada.

It was gathered weekend in Makurdi from an insider who preferred anonymity that the aggrieved party leaders were plotting to pass a vote of no confidence on the State Chairman and have him sacked from office.

According to the source, “some members of the SWC, names withheld, and the State Chairman are currently not in talking terms over the allegations they have against him.” He said the aggrieved stakeholder had alleged financial impropriety against the Chairman and felt betrayed by his actions and style of leadership.

“The situation actually got to a head after the House of Representatives candidate of APC in Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Chief Philip Agbese in his recent media outing also allegedly accused the Chairman of anti party activities.”

The source stated that Chief Agbese is supposedly enjoying the support of not a few leaders of the party who have rallied round him to have the party repositioned.

“The feelers is that the plot to remove Comrade Agada is thickening and barring any last meeting intervention by selected stakeholders he may be removed from office anything soon,” he said.

Efforts to reach Chief Agbese was unsuccessful but one of the stalwarts of the party disclosed in confidence that the socio-critic had sounded that Comrade Agada remained his friend and his state party Chairman stressing that he only aired his views on serious national issues and bore no personal grudges against the state Chairman.

When contacted the Publicity Secretary of the party and member of the SWC, Mr, Dan-Morgan Ihomun debunked any plot by members of the SWC to sack the Chairman.

“Nobody has passed a vote of no confidence on the Chairman, and I am not aware as a member of the SWC that anyone has also sat. We have not held a meeting for some time now so the information is a lie, a mischief and as a member of the SWC I should be privy to any meeting held anywhere.

“My political party APC has remain united and those allegations are unfounded and not true. It is normal in a political party to have little party family issues, but this issue has been resolved,” he said.

Reacting, the embattled State Chairman, Comrade Agada said “I have not done any wrong; the fact is that when you want to ensure that things are done properly some will fight you but the truth will prevail at the end of the day.

“It is also not true that I am involved in anti party activities because I have always come hard on the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and cannot at the same time involve myself in anti party activities.

“I think my actions have been speaking for me than what someone would just stand up and allege against me overnight.

“When someone talks of embezzlement of funds and I asked does the party have money for anyone to embezzle when we are the opposition party and no money is coming in.

“The truth will always prevail and for my integrity, my person, my character I will always stand for the truth at all times.”