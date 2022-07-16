By Biodun Busari

The management of Covenant University (CU) has warned that students of the institution should desist from wearing complete black clothes on campus from next session.

The private university said that black cloth can only be combined with other colours, stressing that any student that errs would be punished.

CU revealed these on its website sighted by Vanguard on Saturday as it also added that the students are prohibited from putting on Brogues shoes.

The development has been generating conversations on social media as many students of the schools appeared to be displeased with it.

The statement said: “All students should note that from next session, wearing black shirt/top on black trousers/skirt is prohibited.

“Black material can only be worn with other colours. Also note that shoes called “Brogues” are highly prohibited, hence all students must desist from wearing them. Erring students will be sanctioned appropriately.”

Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State is the best private university in Nigeria according to the latest ranking by the National Universities Commission (NUC).