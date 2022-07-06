By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE crisis rocking the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, over moves by its leadership to throw open for contest the position of congress President, ahead of its 12th National Delegates Conference, NDC, has worsened as Lagos Division of the National Industrial Court, a NIC, has stopped the NDC slated for between Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday 20, 2022.

TUC, the second labour centre in Nigeria, has been enmeshed in crisis over its leadership’s moves to throw open for a contest the position of its President, contrary to the resolution of its NDC held on June 28, 2019, at NAF Centre, Abuja.

Not comfortable with this development, 10 afa filiates of TUC approached the NIC to determine the legality of TUC moves to jettison the resolution of the 2019 NDC, part of which has been implemented.

They also, among others, prayed the court to retrain TUC “from publishing for election the position of the President of TUC for the year 2022 to 2025”; and any other orders that the court “may deem fit to make in the circumstance of this suit.”

The affiliates are Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, Pulp Paper and Paper Products Printing and Pthe ublishing Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PPAPPPAPSSAN, Nigeria Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association, NMNO/WTSSA, Senior Staff Association of Shipping Clearing and Forwarding Agencies, SSASCFA, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATTSSSAN, Precision, Electrical and Related Equipment Senior Staff Association, PERESSA, Shop and Distributive Trade Senior Staff Association, SHOPDIS, Textile Garment and Tailoring Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, TGTSSAN, Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, SSAUTHRIAI, and Automobile, Boatyard, Transport, Equipment and Allied Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, AUTOBATE.

Ruling on the ex-parte motion, Justice R.H. Gwandu, restrained TUC from going ahead with anything concerning the NDC slated for between Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday 20, until the determination of the substantive suit.

The judge adjourned the matter “for hearing on the 18/7/2022.”