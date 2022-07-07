By Victor Aihuma-Young

THE crisis rocking the Trade Union Congress, TUC, of Nigeria, TUC, has worsened, as the Lagos Division of the National Industrial Court, NIC, yesterday, stopped the 12th National Delegates Conference slated for Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, 20, 2022.

TUC has been enmeshed in crisis over its leadership’s moves to throw open the contest for the position of its President, contrary to the resolution of its NDC, held on June 28, 2019, at NAF Centre, in Abuja.

Not comfortable with this development, 10 affiliates of TUC approached the NIC to determine the legality of TUC’s move to jettison the resolution of the 2019 NDC, part of which has been implemented.

They urged the court to retrain TUC “from publishing for election the position of the President of TUC for the year 2022 to 2025 and any other orders that the court may deem fit to make in the circumstance of this suit.”