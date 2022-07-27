.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Controller of Corrections, Kogi State Command, David Igbago has ordered the immediate arrest of an officer of the Command for complicity in the disappearance of two riffles and some quantities of ammunition belonging to the Command.

Command Public Relations Officer, DCS Nihi Sesan in a statement on Wednesday night said “the officer was eventually put through administrative mechanism before being handed over to relavant security agency for further interrogation”.

According to him, the missing items were discovered during a routine monthly audit of arms and ammunition in the Command’s armoury.

“While the suspect is being grilled, the State Controller has vowed to ensure that no stone will be left unturned in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the criminal act and bringing the culprits to justice.

“He therefore, assures members of the public of his irrevocable commitment to the security of Kogi State in general and the Custodial Centres in the state in particular”, he stated.